The afternoon of 16 December, members of the Universal

Church in Grahamstown staged a protest against drinking and driving in effort to promote safe driving habits during the festive season.

Members held placards at the intersection of High Street and Hill Street, and were greatly appreciated by motorists.

With alcohol consumption on the rise during the holidays, it is important to remember not to drink and drive. Keep Grahamstown safe by staying off the roads or using a designated driver.

Photos by: Lindani Donyeli.