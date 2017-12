Fire and Rescue Services Manager William Welkom urges residents to keep these safety tips in mind for a successful festive season.

Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.

Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.

Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.

Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your fire escape plan.

Keep children and pets away from lit candles.

Keep matches and lighters up high in a locked cabinet.

Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.

Provide large, deep ashtrays for smokers. Wet cigarette butts with water before discarding.

Blow out candles when you leave the room or go to bed