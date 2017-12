By Linda Dyani

Finally Cyril Ramaphosa is President of the ruling party. He was Mandela’s choice to succeed him. After all, he had been Chief negotiator in talks that brought down three centuries of white domination to an end …peacefully I might add. But he was not to be the chosen one at the time……..talk of a dream delayed but not denied.

Tata Mandela would be turning 100 years old in 2018, as the late Oliver Tambo would have been this year and quite remarkably the ANC dedicated this year to his life. It was not until the election of CR to be president that the 100 years of these stalwarts became significant to me. And I hope the ANC will dedicate 2018 for Mandela’s 100 years. We have heard the expression “akafanga usathetha?”