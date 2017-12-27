Kowie Striders Boxing Day fun run

26 December, hundreds of holidaymakers and locals joined together in a bit of ‘post-pudding’ exercise. Hosted at the Port Alfred Country Club, the Kowie Striders hosted their annual Boxing Day 5km and 8km fun run and walk.

The event was attended by all ages as well as four-legged companions. Prizes were awarded to the top four runners (men and women) in both distance categories, with Grahamstown’s own Terri-Lynn Penney sweeping the 8km race in under 36 minutes.

The warm breezy weather accompanied by the positive attitudes and high spirits of the participants made the event a huge success.