MARU, Chiefs set for thrilliing final in Grahamstown

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

An exciting final for tomorrow Sunday 31 December, was set up in Thursday’s semifinals of the New Year’s Cup soccer tournament hosted in Port Elizabeth and Grahamstown.

The final scores in the semifinals of the were:

Sophia stars 1-1 Young Chiefs.

Young Chiefs won 5-3 on penalties.

Maru 1-0 Amavarara

The final between Grahamstown team Maru and Young Chiefs, from Alice, will be played tomorrow Sunday 31 Dec 2017 at 3pm at JD Dlephu Stadium in Grahamstown.

This has every ingredient of becoming a great final. Both teams met twice in last year’s edition. They played a draw in the group stages and Maru beat them in the semi final in a very tough encounter.

Young Chiefs has a score to settle, while Maru would like to stamp their authority and show them that they are not Champions by mistake.

Both teams have very good players who can turn the game into their favour.It is going to be mouth-watering encounter which football fans cannot really wait for.

Maru will have the advantage of home support as the stadium will be packed to the rafters with local fans fully behind the defending champions, who played the game of their lives in the semis.

WATCH: SEMIFINALS ACTION AT JD DLEPHU