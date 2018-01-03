Elderly man critical after smallholding robbery

Two retired people in their 70s were robbed at their home on a smallholding outside Grahamstown today Wednesday 3 January 2017. One of them was severely beaten and was taken to hospital. Two suspects were arrested and police have asked for anyone with information that could help them in their investigations to come forward.

A team of seasoned police investigators has this afternoon and tonight spent several hours at the scene.

The robbery was in progress when Hi-Tec Security responded to a panic alarm soon after 5pm today, according to police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender. When the Hi-Tec armed response team entered the house, they found two suspects between the ages of 18 and 26 inside. Hi-Tec had meanwhile called SAPS for backup and the men were arrested, Govender said.

There were two retirees between the ages of 70 and 75 in the house. One of them was severely beaten and taken to a local hospital in a critical but stable condition. The second victim was unharmed but severely traumatised.

“At this stage it is not known what had been taken and how many suspects have been involved,” Govender said. “Several bags with items packed into them were found at the scene.”

Govender asked that any person with information that could assist the SAPS in their investigations contact their nearest police station or the crime stop number on 0860 10111.

“All information is strictly confidential and the caller has a choice to remain anonymous,” Govender said.