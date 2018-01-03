Shocking farm robbery outside Grahamstown

Police have asked the public to come forward with any information.

Several charges including House Robbery, Theft of motor vehicle as well as Housebreaking and Theft have been opened following an incident that occurred at approximately 07:30 this morning 2/1.

It is alleged that an unknown number of suspects entered the house of an employee on a farm outside Grahamstown. The suspects got to the family of four (husband, wife and their two children) and tied up only the husband with cable ties. No physical assault was sustained. The victims are however severely traumatised. Before leaving for the main house, the suspects took two cell phones from the employee, as well as the keys to a bakkie that was parked in the yard.

The suspects forced the burglar gate and entered the main house which was vacant. They made off with several firearms, jewellery, cash, a generator a Suzuki boat motor, a set Golf clubs, a Laptop and a silver grey Polo Player.

Brigadier David Kanuka, Grahamstown’s Cluster Commander who was at the scene said today: “This incident is SHOCKING! All units and surrounding clusters were mobilised. Our intelligence is working closely with the investigation team. Both vehicles have been recovered in Port Elizabeth by members of the Port Elizabeth K9 unit and Port Elizabeth Flying squad.”

Any person with information that could assist the SAPS in their investigations can to contact their nearest police station or the crime stop number on 086010111. All information is strictly confidential and the caller has a choice to remain anonymous.