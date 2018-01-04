Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
New Year’s Cup Grahamstown 2017

The semis and the  finals of the 2017 New Year’s Cup were action packed affairs, with thrills, spills and tears. There to capture the action were Kathryn Cleary and Sue Maclennan.

Kamvalethu Budaza and Zukhanye Vedo. Photo: Sue Maclennan

Vuyolwethu Minye, Siyanda Gqube, Odwa Gqube, liyabona Tyafu, Bonga Mafuya, all came from Alice to support their team, Young Chiefs. Photo: Sue Maclennan

Aphelele Madika (MAWAS), Bavuyise Nondlwana (Ntsika), Zikhona Leyi (EMC). Photo: Sue Maclennan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

READ THE FINAL MATCH REPORT BY CHRIS TOTOBELA HERE:

Thrills as home side takes New Year’s Cup

 

