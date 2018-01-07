Bicentenary of a pioneering woman scientist

As a shaper of scientific practices and a forger of new theories, Mary Barber’s career offers a telling prism through which to explore trends in the development of science and society at the 19th Century Cape. Her work is a lurid combination of feminist visions, fanatical Cape Colonial nationalism, a deep appreciation for Africans’ (Xhosa, Mfengu, Khoisan) knowledge, and a strong conviction in white supremacy. But rather than removing Barber from the museum, perhaps her ambiguous life and legacy can help South Africans deal with colonialism argues historian Tanja Hammel.

Mary Elizabeth Barber was born in 1818 in the village of South Newton, some four miles South of Stonehenge, in Wiltshire, where her parents were farming. Desiring a better future for his eight sons and single daughter than that which he foresaw for them in an economically-depressed Britain, Barber’s father, Miles Bowker, sought a move to the United States, British Canada or Australia.

However, prospects for gentlemen-farmers in the newly-advertised settlement at the Cape suddenly became attractive. In 1819, the British government offered 100 acres of land to any British man older than 18 who was prepared to immigrate to the Cape Colony.[1]

The Bowker family did so and arrived in May 1820, from which point young Mary Elizabeth would find herself growing up in the second richest floristic region in Southern Africa, on an extended farm near the Kleinemond River, about 13km east of Port Alfred.[2] She would spend the rest of her life at the Cape.

As a child, Barber soon began to explore her environment. She is said to have been an autodidactic genius who taught herself to read and write when she was four.[3] Her father set up a farm school for all his children and those of his employees.

Her parents’ or teachers’ enthusiasm for botany, natural history, and natural philosophy may have been infectious.[4] She would ultimately paint more than one hundred watercolours of plants, butterflies, birds, reptiles, and landscapes. She published sixteen scientific articles, as well as a volume of poems, in England and at the Cape.[5]

To do so, she corresponded with some of the most distinguished British experts in her fields, such as the entomologist Roland Trimen, the botanists William Henry Harvey and Joseph Dalton Hooker, and the ornithologist Edgar Leopold Layard. In so doing, she contributed to botany, entomology, ornithology, geology, archaeology, and palaeontology.

Her letters to these scientists at institutions have survived, their letters to her unfortunately not. Yet they provide insights into her many gardens serving as laboratories, where she could observe, paint and experiment with plants and animals, and wherever she went she “collected” all the natural objects she came across.

In her correspondence, Barber emphasised that she did everything in her power to obtain specimens. For example, she reported how, in an effort to procure blossoms from what she thought was the largest aloe species in the world, she began ‘shooting off their stems with a rifle bullet!’, a method which she considered to be ‘rather a novel way of gathering flowers’, and which she felt distinguished herself markedly from women collectors[6] or illustrators who only accumulated or painted flowers for leisure.[7]

Perhaps, fittingly, this particular aloe specimen did turn out to be the largest yet found in Africa, with a height of up to fifteen metres, and was eventually named Aloe barberae in her honour – one among at least nine botanical specimens and genera.[8]

From 1853 till 1868, during the early years of her scientific career, Barber lived and worked on the farm Highlands, situated on a long ridge about 24 kilometres west of Grahamstown, and the second highest point in the Albany district, which was particularly well-suited for sheep farming.

This remote farm allowed her to focus on her scientific pursuits and provided little distraction. She could immerse herself in her surrounding nature, observe and experiment for long periods of time.

The family then moved to the diamond fields in Griqualand West and to the Vaal River in the 1870s. In the 1880s and 1890s, Barber stayed at Junction Drift near Cradock, in Grahamstown, in Malvern near Durban, in Pietermaritzburg (see Map 1), and at various other locations in Albany and the Eastern part of the Cape Colony (see Map 2). She also resided in Cape Town for several brief periods, and once, when she was 70, she travelled to Britain and Europe for a short visit.

Barber shaped key issues concerning the status of nineteenth-century science. For example, she was one of the first supporters of Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection at the Cape, she became an acknowledged botanist and entomologist who had established her own network of collectors, and she opened the old practices of gentlemanly science to professionals, amateurs, and women.

As a shaper of scientific practices and a forger of new theories, Barber’s career offers a telling prism through which to explore trends in the development of science and society at the nineteenth-century Cape.

Barber constructed herself as a “white African” in her ‘imagined community’ of Anglophone Cape Colonials to legitimise her claim to belong to her adopted homeland. Barber had internalised the discourses of settler colonialism, which reinforced her conviction in a white “civilising” presence on the African continent, which, in turn, stood for “progress” and “modernisation”.[9]

Barber was a self-assertive woman whose work expresses a lurid combination of feminist visions, fanatical Cape Colonial nationalism, a deep appreciation for Africans’ (Xhosa, Mfengu, Khoisan) knowledge, and a strong conviction in white supremacy.

Barber is a particularly interesting example of a woman scientist due to her position of being in-between Africans, Afrikaners, 1820 Settlers, Europeans and Australians; women and men, as well as lay and professional scientists, the metropole and the periphery, wealth and poverty.

Her space was complex; she had several roles and determinants which overlapped and even contradicted each other from time to time. As such, Barber was what is called a ‘threshold creature’ in literature and culture studies: she was liminal, a person of boundaries and margins.[10]

The making of science in the South

Africans and Europeans in Africa made extensive contributions to scientific practices and theories as the case of ornithology exemplified.

African experts’ knowledge and practices were interwoven with allegedly ‘colonial knowledge’. African interlocutors had their say in the negotiation of what colonialism and collaboration with 1820 Settlers and European explorers would entail and mean. Their experiences of these collaborations cannot be reduced to either resistance or compliance.

African experts’ knowledge and practices were interwoven with allegedly ‘colonial knowledge’.

Barber’s case illustrates how an individual scientist could opportunistically cooperate with African experts and forge new scientific practices on the basis of their knowledge, while at the same time produce knowledge which sought to perpetuate racial hierarchy.

Barber carefully constructed ‘imagined communities’. Afrikaners, Australians, different African and European ethnic groups were important in distinction from the values and characteristics she ascribed to 1820 Settlers. European explorers and naturalists have often been subsumed in one category, but Barber creates the awareness that they should carefully be distinguished.

Living at the Cape all her life, she was more accustomed to the land and saw nature differently from European travellers whose point of reference and comparison was of European nature.

The professionalisation of science and women

The professionalisation of science had a deep impact on the opportunities (or increasing lack thereof) for women scientists. Some women, such as Mary Glanville and Lucy Lloyd, succeeded in gaining paid positions in scientific institutions at the Cape. Others, such as Barber, became members of scientific societies and managed to publish their research in scientific journals at the Cape and in Britain.

In the accelerated development of professional positions and distinct disciplines, eroding the space for amateur scientists, some institutions, societies, and journals remained or even became semi-permeable – porous and accessible for women who had relatives who acted as patrons and found themselves in situations where they needed to earn their own living.

Many leading men scientists at the time perceived disparities among zoological species and human varieties as gradual but gender differences as categorical, and absolute and were eager to establish or maintain their privileges. They only occasionally allowed “one exceptional woman” into their midst. Yet, women were neither victims of patriarchy, nor did they straightforwardly resist it. Their legacies call for a careful examination of individual women’s scope of action.

Many leading men scientists at the time perceived disparities among zoological species and human varieties as gradual but gender differences as categorical, and absolute.

Origins: Science and racial underpinnings

Archaeology at the Cape served to justify land dispossession and indigenous displacement that was integral to settler nation-building. A sequel to pioneer narratives in other settler colonies such as Australia and Zimbabwe, the study of archaeological practices from the 1850s to current curatorial and archival practices has drawn out some of the Eurocentric and colonialist implications inherent.

The theory of an original white population in Southern Africa shaped Anglophone South African nationalism, legitimised the British, as well as the Cape Colonial annexation of land, and the requirement of large numbers of African labourers in the mining industries, agriculture and the other sectors in which 1820 Settlers hoped to be economically successful.

Barber and her relatives rendered Africans the working class in order to constitute themselves as belonging to the middle or upper-middle classes which was particularly important to them in times of financial difficulties, such as during unsuccessful periods of farming or diamond digging.

Barber was a trailblazer for women scientists in South Africa. In the disciplines Barber specialised in, the number of successful women botanists is particularly striking. South African women botanists were ‘in advance of their sisters in other professions by a generation or more’.[11] Reino Pott-Leendertz (1869–1965) founded and became the first curator of the herbarium of the Transvaal Museum, Pretoria, in 1892.

In 1910, Harriet Margaret Louisa Bolus (née Kensit) (1877–1970) became honorary curator of the Bolus Herbarium for life. Alice Pegler (1861–1929) was accepted as one of the first woman members of the Linnean Society in 1912. In the Western Cape, Louise Guthrie (1879–1966), working on Ericaceae, Augusta Vera Duthie, focusing on the Stellenbosch flora, and Edith Layard Stephens (1884–1966) at the University of Cape Town, all advanced botany.

Stephens became the leading expert on algae, fungi, and in later years on edible and poisonous mushrooms.[12] Margaret Rutherford Bryan Levyns (née Mitchell, 1890–1975) was an inspiring lecturer and researcher at the University of Cape Town from 1917 to 1946. After retiring, she continued working as an honorary reader in taxonomy with research facilities at the Bolus Herbarium. She was the first woman president of the Royal Society of South Africa (1962–1963).[13]

At the Natal Herbarium in Durban, Helena Madelain Lamond Forbes (1900–1959) worked and wrote several taxonomic papers (1919–1940). Maria Wilman (1867–1957), a botanist and geologist, was director of the Kimberley Museum. Margaretha G. Mes (1905–1959) was a renowned plant physiologist and the first woman botanist to become professor in 1944.[14] Detailed historical research on these and other women scientists has yet to be conducted.

The Swiss historian Tanja Hammel has written a number of articles and a dissertation on Barber. Her research has brought her to South Africa, England, Ireland, and Australia. Her work emphasises that, rather than removing Barber from the museum, her ambiguous life and legacy can help South Africans deal with colonialism. Barber’s use of observations of birds to develop a social vision for the future (gender equality) is the hope of her research, too. That it, like the ‘honey guide’, is opening new pathways to others, and that ‘[p]ossibly, like that bird, the adjutant may return to the spot to pick up the fragments that are left behind’.[15]

Tanja Hammel, Shaping Science and Society at the Cape – A Relational History of Mary Elizabeth Barber, Department of History, University of Basel, January 2017.