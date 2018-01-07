Our recipe for better learning and teaching

Grocott’s Mail asked the Principal of Alicedale’s Hendrik Kanise Combined School, Monde Myoni, to share the secret of the school’s continued Matric results improvement.

The results for the Matric class have been showing an upward trajectory when you look at the past three years, viz. 2015 (42%), 2016 (72%) and 2017 (83, 3%).

Noteworthy are the following pointers:

Embracing the premise that the fundamental purpose of the school is to ensure that all learners perform at high levels and enlist the staff in ensuring that this does not become a pipe dream but is put in practice.

Setting up functional subject committees that meet on a regular basis to tackle challenges relating to pedagogies that will inform productivity.

Use the evidence of the students' learning to identify those who need additional time and support to become proficient, and students who need enrichment and extension of their learning.

Culture of collective responsibility: regular meetings and sessions with Grade 12 teachers to ascertain challenges in the curriculum delivery and completion of work coverage (Time on Task Pillar)

Intervention plans that ensure that students who struggle receive additional time and support in a way that is timely, directive, diagnostic, precise and systematic.

Focus on achievement, setting high standard of education and achievement in class helps students to stay engaged in classroom material. Planning and adhering to high standard of assessment is very important. Testimony to this are the five distinctions (three in Life Orientation and two in Tourism) attained by the class of 2017.

Offering support and belief in learners: afternoon and weekend classes resulted in marked improvement, as learners need more time to engage and fully comprehend the subject matter.

Relation between behaviour and academic performance: poor academic outcomes relate to negative situations and poor actions by the students. In this situation, the classroom environment deteriorates and teachers struggle to provide the best education to the entire class. Positive changes to the behaviour of students can improve the academic outcomes at any grade level.

Partnering with researchers and NGOs: the school has been working closely with Gadra Education through their co-ordinators Ashley Westaway and Babalwa Mukombe. Quarterly sessions aimed at analysing the individual results of students and providing analytical inputs to the school and parents assisted immensely. A timely partnership with Sifunda Kunye, which provided a computer lab with internet connectivity, not only assisted with classes for Mathematics and English, but for learners to do their research in other subjects as well.

Finally, the support received from the Department of Education District officials (Subject Advisors) has been of great help indeed.

Many other aspects that have contributed positively to the climate of the school and aided the good performance of our learners; however, there is still room for improvement. We aim at replicating the 100% achieved by the class of 2010.

Monde Myona is the Principal, Hendrik Kanise Combined School.

