BARKING GLAD!

Charity boost for Grahamstown SPCA

Animal charity champions Candice Owen and Sashay Bates Saturday 9 December handed over 115 goodie packs to the Grahamstown SPCA – a valuable boost for the organisation which runs on public donations.

The handover at the SPCA’s Waainek premises took place in a dusty wind that blew away words, flung twigs off trees and put paid to the SupUrban pop-up crew’s Christmas Market.

Animal loving Grahamstown residents handed over 25 gift boxes for cats, 55 for dogs, 17 kitten boxes and 18 puppy boxes.

Each box contains five compulsory items and a sixth optional one – two food items; one warm item; one toy; one useful item and an optional staff gift.

Additional donations were made of 18kg puppy pellets, 73kg dog pellets, six puppy cans, 16 dog cans, 31 cat cans, 12kg cat pellets and two kitten tins.

Donors also gave R5500 plus and a R1100 payment towards the SPCA’s vet bill.

“I think the public has no idea how much this helps the SPCA,” chairperson Lois Marechal said. “Financially, this is massive for us: depending on the demand, this could see us through the next three to six months.

“These ladies are awesome. They do a lot of work to raise these donations and it’s amazing what they achieve.”

While the Santa Cause for Paws campaign has concluded, the Grahamstown SPCA receives no no national or local government funding and they always welcome donations from the public in the form of food or money are always welcome. “Food is one of our biggest outlays as we look after many animals,” they say on their Facebook page.

You can support their own ongoing fundraising by boarding your animals with them or visiting their on-site bookshop and coffee shop (yes it’s filter coffee, not instant!).

We are always in desperate need of dog, cat, kitten and puppy food. We rely on generous donations from the community to keep us running. Food is one of our biggest outlays as we look after many animals.

The GrahamstownSPCA is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation. If you’d like to donate money, here are their details:

Bank: FNB

Acc Name: SPCA Grahamstown

Acc Number: 52324242793

Branch Code: 210717

Reference: Name and Surname

Organisers of the SupUrban Market said the Christmas Market would be rescheduled and the public would be informed of the date.