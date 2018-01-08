Controlled blasting on coastal road

The South African National Roads Agency Soc Ltd (SANRAL) has issued a notice that there will be controlled blasting at Shaw Park quarry between Port Alfred and the Fish River on Thursday, 11 January 2018 at 3pm, weather permitting.

The R72 will be closed for approximately 30 minutes.

The Shaw Park quarry is situated next to the R72, near the intersection of the R72 with the gravel road leading to Shaw Park. The quarry extends from the SANRAL kilometre markers 20 800 to 21 200.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly and be cautious when making use of the road, and to comply with the directions of safety personnel,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region Manager.