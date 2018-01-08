Four win local Angling awards

The Albany Angling Association held its annual general meeting beginning of December at Settlers Dam. The day started off with the last league outing of the year. The members fished from 6.30am until 11.30am.

This was followed by the AGM and prize-giving ceremony, and everyone enjoyed a spit braai for lunch. Outgoing president Quentin du Preez said that it had been an extremely exciting year for the angling club.

The newly elected president, Christo Nel will take over the reins with immediate effect.

John Lisher was named the Senior Angler of the Year.

Sean Craigie was named the U18 Angler of the Year.

Matthew Bradfield was named the U12 Angler of the Year.

Daniel Drennan was named the U9 Angler of the Year.