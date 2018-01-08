Gtown host big water polo meet

A number of Grahamstown pupils were among the various Nelson Mandela Bay (EP) sides which took part in the South African Schools’ Water Polo Inter-Provincial Tournament in the U13 to U19 age groups.

Teams arrived in Port Elizabeth and Grahamstown last Friday with matches taking place from Saturday until Tuesday this week.

While most of the teams were hosted in Port Elizabeth, three were in Grahamstown. The U16 girls played at the DSG Indoor Aquatics Centre, while the U16 boys played at the St Andrew’s swimming pool and the U13 boys were hosted at Kingswood.

In all, 14 teams comprised the U13 boys’ section, 10 teams in the girls’ U16 section and 10 teams in the boys’ U16 section. The finals as well as the prize-giving ceremony of the three sections took place at Kingswood on Tuesday.

The 43rd annual schools water polo tournament hosted provincial teams from across the country, together with national teams from Zimbabwe.

Tournament scouts selected a team for both the U16 and U17 boys’ and girls’ age groups for international games next year. The U15 boys’ and girls’ squads were also selected for the Auckland and New Zealand tours in July 2018.