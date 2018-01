St Andrew’s College VII rowing side finished second to King Edwards School in the annual Standard Bank South African Schools Boat Race which took place last weekend on the Kowie River in Port Alfred. The event was once again hosted by St Andrew’s. King Edwards took a large lead early in the race. However, St Andrew’s rowers never let go and pushed hard for a phenomenally close finish, losing out by just 1.25 seconds in the 5,3km race.