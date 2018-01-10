False SANDF recruitment ad on social media

In a statement today, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it had noted that false advertisements have been circulating on social media about the recruitment of new members for the Military Skills Development System (MSDS).

“The SANDF has not issued any advertisement with regard to the recruitment of new members yet,” the statement read. “The advertisement for 2018 recruitment will be published on the Sunday newspapers on 21 January 2018 and on the Daily Sun newspaper on Monday, 22 January 2018.”

The SANDF said it neither sold application forms nor used recruitment agencies. For more information members of the public can contact Lieutenant Colonel Kenanao Lobelo at 012 339 5626 or Lieutenant Colonel Rudi Oesthuizen at 012 339 5440.