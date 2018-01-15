Live music at Belmont Golf Club

Rising music star Jason Gladwyn is the main act in an evening of live music at the Belmont Golf Club on Saturday 20 January – an event that could become a monthly feature of Grahamstown’s social scene.

“The Grahamstown nightlife scene is incredibly student-centric,” said organiser Matthew Shaw. “This often prevents non-students from joining in on the fun: not because they don’t want to be part of these events, but because they cater for students. We hope to provide non-students with something fun to do on the weekend and plan to run these on a monthly basis provided we have a good response.”

East London-born Gladwyn recently performed on SABC3’s Expresso Morning Show and headlined along Mi Casa for an audience of 15 000 at a music festival in Zambia. The 23-year-old’s latest single, Keep You Warm, reached more than 100 000 views on YouTube.

The Belmont Golf club is a comfortable entertainment venue with a fully functioning bar and restaurant, both reasonably priced. Together with daytime views of the golf course, it’s an oasis less than half an hour’s drive from the centre of Grahamstown. The event starts at 7pm on Saturday 20 January 2018.

Shaw and business partner Connor Meiring own sound and lighting company The Soundbox which since February 2017 has hosted a range of events including digs parties, Grad Ball, Grad Garden party, the Ox Braai, the Isivivane launch on the Drostdy lawns and a number of live music events. They can be contacted at 083 409 0888 or 072 981 0405.