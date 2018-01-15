Upgrading of National Route N2 between Grahamstown and Fish River Pass

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) would like to notify travellers of controlled blasting which is scheduled to take place on the N2 Section 13, between Grahamstown and the Fish River, on Thursday, 18 January 2018 and continue again on Thursday, 25 January 2018, weather permitting.

Blasting will take place between 2pm and 4pm. The road will be closed for approximately one hour during this time.

The blasts will occur at various places along the N2 between KM 81 and KM 90 that is between 25 km and 35 km east of Grahamstown. “Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region Manager.