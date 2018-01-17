Back to school service at Commem

The back 2 School Service will be held at Commemoration Methodist Church (next to Birch’s) at 9.30am on Sunday 28 January in an Ecumenical Service where Anglicans and Methodist will be worshiping together! With a (desire) that children go to school with hope, dignity and reason to smile, play and have confidence. We hope to collect sanitary towels for every girl child we can reach. That they don’t miss a single day of school as they go back. Together we can make a difference in someone’s life. We humbly ask you to please donate a pack / two in one of the Churches, Cathedral or Commem.