Having seen the delight and enthusiasm with which Grahamstown folk have greeted Cinema under the Stars over the past three years, the National Arts Festival has partnered with the Grahamstown Foundation in a new Creative City Project – Movies at the Monument.

Classic films, children’s fare, musicals, comedies, rom-coms and more will be screened in the Olive Schreiner Hall most Friday nights. There will be two screenings each night – a family friendly option at 6pm and a grown-ups’ film starting at 8.30pm. Popcorn, sweets, soft drinks, wine and beer will be on sale.

The programme for the next few weeks includes Beauty and the Beast and Grease (26 January), Moana and Walk the Line (2 February), Wonder Woman and Trainspotting (9 February). This Friday (19 January) Peanuts the Movie will be screened at 6pm and Les Miserables at 8.30pm.

Bookings can be made online at www.webtickets.co.za or you can purchase tickets at the door from 5pm on Friday afternoons. Tickets are R30 for adults and R25 for children, students and pensioners.

And – don’t worry, Grahamstown – ‘Movies at the Monument’ has not replaced Cinema under the Stars! Watch out for the announcement of the next screening on Fiddlers’ Green scheduled for mid-February.

If you’d like weekly reminders of movie screenings, Whatsapp us on 064 664 9697 and we’ll send you the line-up once a week. And you can keep up to date with what’s scheduled for the silver screen (inside and outside) on our Facebook page, Cinema Under the Stars Grahamstown, where you can also make suggestions of films you’d like to see screened.

For more info, all Akhona or Kate at 046 603 1103.