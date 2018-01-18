SPCA tip of the week

Your pets should be dewormed every three months; or four times a year. Worms can create many health problems for more information on worms and to source de-worming medication please visit or contact either of the two vets in town:

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road, Tel: 046 622 3261

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street, Tel: 046 622 6743

De-wormer can also be purchased at Hoof and Hound in Peppergrove Mall.

Keep in touch with all the improvements and updates on your SPCA and our work in the community by following us on Facebook.

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or e-mail us at spcaght@gmail.com.