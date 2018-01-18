Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»SPCA tip of the week
St Andrew's Prep Mandela Day visit to the SPCA. Photo supplied

SPCA tip of the week

0
By on OUTSIDE

Your pets should be dewormed every three months; or four times a year. Worms can create many health problems for more information on worms and to source de-worming medication please visit or contact either of the two vets in town:

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road, Tel: 046 622 3261

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street, Tel: 046 622 6743

De-wormer can also be purchased at Hoof and Hound in Peppergrove Mall.

Keep in touch with all the improvements and updates on your SPCA and our work in the community by following us on Facebook.

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or e-mail us at spcaght@gmail.com.

  • Tips compiled in partnership with Ikhala Vets.
Facebook Comments

About Author

Grocott's Mail Contributors includes content submitted by members of the public, and public and private institutions and organisations - regular and occasional, expert and citizen, opinion and analysis.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.