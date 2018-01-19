FIVE TIPS FOR A GREAT YEAR

Oatlands Prep Principal Rosaria de la Mare offers these time-honoured tips for ensuring your Grade 1 child has a successful start to their school career.
1. PUNCTUALITY – Get your child to school on time and collect them on time
2. INVOLVEMENT – Be involved with the school and its activities
3. RAPPORT – Develop a good rapport with your child’s teacher and listen to both sides when there’s conflict. Have a good relationship with both the school and the teacher.
4. ROUTINE – Establish and keep to a strict routine that includes regular nutritious meals and a good night’s sleep.
5. BUILD CONFIDENCE AND RESOURCEFULNESS – Encourage your child to be independent.
