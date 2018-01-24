Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Local primary schools ready for 2018

Archie Mbolekwa Primary School Principal Funani is confident that the school will not have many challenges during 2018, as stationary and other necessary school stuff have been delivered.

Archie Mbolekwa Primary School teachers, Ms Zanele Chitya, Mrs Myoyo, Mr Malgas, Mrs Gumenge and Ms Mtshizana. Photo: Azlan Makalima

His only fear is the growing number of pupils, which skews the ratio of teachers-pupils, especially Grade R.

Funani strongly believes that the parents around the school area admire the school, as most are former pupils.

“The Department of Education already arranged transport for learners who stay outside of Grahamstown and had already allocated the funds for the school maintenance,”  Funani said.

Grade R pupils at Archie Mbolekwa Primary School with Principal Funani, and Grade R Teacher Teyise  Photo: Azlan Makalima

Funani encouraged anyone who is able to lay a helping hand wherever they can do to do so.

“We have kids who come from disadvantaged families,” he said, “who would appreciate receiving anything offered to them, we would also love to teach happy and comfortable kids.”

Tantyi Primary School Principal Sipho Nontsu confirmed that the school was prepared for 2018 from last year, with the only problem occurring on 12 January with a shortage of stationary.

Tantyi Primary School Grade R teacher,  Bongiwe Sifunda with her charges. Photo: Azlan Makalima

“The school is serving the community of Xolani Location and surrounding area X, Y, Z Street and Zolani Location, and results to a few number of learners, as we have one class for each grade,” Nontsu said.

Tantyi Primary School principal, Sipho Nontsu. Photo: Azlan Makalima

 

 

Samuel Ntsiko Primary School principal, Kolisi was extremely busy during the first day of school last Wednesday and could not quite confirm any shortage of stationary, teachers or the number of pupils, as staff were still distributing stationary and allocating pupils to their classes.

Kolisi was however, concerned about the school fencing, as donkeys and cattle roam around the yard and leave the premises full of dung. She said she was pleased that department of Basic Education had deployed two teachers to Samuel Ntsiko as well as two observing student-teachers who were doing their practicals at the school.

Samuel Ntsiko observant teacher and Nelson Mandela University student Lelethu Valtein (left) with school teachers, Zukiswa Mcuba and Nosicela Stamper. Photo: Azlan Makalima

Samuel Ntsiko Primary School pupils at assembly on School Day 1 last week. Photo: Azlan Makalima

Samuel Ntsiko observant teacher, Lelethu Valtein with Grade R pupils on the first day of school last week. Photo: Azlan Makalima

Samuel Ntsiko Primary School teacher, Nosicelo Stamper with Grade 7 class of 2018. Photo: Azlan Makalima

Azlan Makalima, a Grocotts Mail Online Producer and a Head-Director at Multimedia Makenik, a Small Medium Micro Enterprise on Event Management, Graphic, Audio and Visual Design.

