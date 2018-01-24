Grahamstown welcomes Rob Caskie

‘As human beings, we have grown up with story-telling, yet with the entertainment options available today, the ancient art is being lost. Audiences love being swept up in a great story and entertained in the theatre of the mind. Life happens in the narratives we tell one another. A story can go where quantitative analysis is denied admission: our hearts’.

Rob Caskie is a story teller extraordinaire and he believes that it is in situations of adversity that we reveal our true strength. His telling of the stories of the Battles of Isandlwana and Rourke’s Drift have captivated audiences around the world and he brings to them so much more than the historical facts. He makes the events come alive and draws from them the most wonderful personal stories of leadership, courage, choice, victory and defeat. Such is his reputation that he has spoken to audiences around the world and has had the honour of addressing the Royal Geographical Society in London, to full houses ¬– no mean feat.

The DSG and St Andrew’s College History department are thus delighted to announce that the ‘amazing raconteur and story teller’ Rob Caskie, will be visiting our schools and will give a talk on the Battle of Isandlwana to the public. We are convinced that this is an opportunity not to be missed and that we are in for an amazing evening!

Date: 8 February 2018

Time: 18:30

Venue: Centenary Hall, St Andrew’s College

Tickets: Adults: R150, scholars and university student: R75.

Tickets and further information: Gary Frayne g.frayne@sacschool.com