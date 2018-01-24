Holy Cross school fun run

Holy Cross School will have Country Fair and Fun Run. Everyone is invited to come and join the Fund grounds development Project.

It will be on Saturday 3rd of February 2018.

Fun Run starts at 8:00 am

Counrty Fair from 9:00 are to 1:00 pm

The event will take place at Holy Cross School, Highlands Road, Grahamstown.

Google map: Holy Cross School, Grahams town, take N2 to PE, turn right at Highlands road (Industrial area) and immediately left onto Highlands road- proceed for three km.

Fun staff: jumping castle, slippery slide (bring a costume)

Traditional food: Boerewors rolls, sweets, cakes, tea and coffie,face painting,

Bargain stall- pancakes, tombolo, cool drinks, bompies, and ginger beer. Children Art and craft