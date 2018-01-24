Strategic Plan Evaluation: Integrated Development Plan 2017 – 2022

This report evaluates Makana Municipality Service Delivery & Budget Implementation Plan

(SDBIP) for 2017/18 against the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for 2017- 2022 to

ascertain whether these documents meet the requirements for an effective, and accountable

strategic planning that realistically gives priority to the needs of Makana residents. Arguably,

the SDBIP for 2017/18 aligns to the IDP for 2017 – 2022 through responding to the needs of

the Makana community identified in the IDP. It is difficult to assess the SMART-ness of the set

targets, because they are not time-bound and this questions the achievability of them. The targets set in the operational plan are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and not time-bound. The period given to all these targets is the entire 2017/18. It is not clear when will these targets be achieved within 2017/18. The non-financial targets could have been achieved in months if their implementation was started immediately after the beginning of the new financial year for 2017/18. Some deliverables in the operational plan have functional areas for accountability purposes and others do not have them. There are budget allocations for each target, but there is no motivation for that particular allocation, making it difficult to prove why a

particular target is worth that budget allocated to it.

The SDBIP furthers plans to address the municipality’s challenges identified in the IDP. Even

though the municipality restructured its development priorities, they need to highly prioritize

good governance, institutional development and public participation over all basic service

delivery related developments, because a well-developed institution with an improved

governance can results into an effective and efficient services.

The municipality’s commitment to waste management in its boundaries is necessary, because

pollution negatively affects human health, animals, vegetation, as well as soil, air, and water

quality. The municipality needs to have an existing, updated and enforceable bylaw to ensure

adherence to this commitment.

The municipality aims to have signed performance agreements by senior and middle

managers, and to develop individual Performance Management System (PMS) policy. The

municipality needs to prioritize the development of the individual PMS policy, so that individual

employees can understand their annual performance evaluation process. The individual PMS

policy must clearly state measures for applying corrective action on staff who require expert

support to improve and those who require professional disciplinary action for negligence or

wilful underperformance and supressing the efforts of improving the municipal governance.

The municipality commits to revise its organogram by 30 June 2018. The urgent revision of

the organogram is necessary, because it will affect the annual staff performance and most

importantly delay the provision of urgent municipal services to its clients. Moreover, in the

interests of improving service delivery, governance and accountability to its residents, the

municipality must adhere to its commitment to update the indigence register monthly. This will

help to trace inconsistencies on a monthly basis, verify and rectify the errors, so that they do

not affect the quarterly registers submitted to Treasury for the Equitable Share transfers.

The municipality planned to collect 100 percent revenue on a quarterly basis in this financial

year. To ensure accurate billing and improved supervision of meter readers, the revenue

manager must continue take corrective action for inadequate reading of meters for no valid

reason to enhance the 100 percent collection revenue rate.

The municipality’s commitment to comply with section 102 of the MFMA in this financial year

is a necessary step towards improving its governance. As a recommendation, Makana

Municipality must develop and implement consequence management processes to officials

who fail to comply with section 102 of the MFMA.

Since the municipality admits that its governance needs to be enhance, their governance must

be in the interest of their clients. They must further follow relevant legislations, be effective,

efficient, transparent and accountable for the betterment of the people.

It is recommended that the land audit process to be done this year must not take the entire

2017/18 financial year, so that land for human settlements can be secured sooner and land

can also be sold to interested parties for municipal revenue generation purposes. The land

audit needs to be conducted by an individual with advanced skills in Geographic Information

System (GIS). A fast-tracked land audit will also benefit the municipality in effectively utilising

the land for housing development, business development, to addressing commonage

demarcation, grazing land, town planning and agricultural purposes.

The municipality plans to report quarterly on RDP housing development projects. These

reports must be easily accessible to the public through existing forms of communication to the

public. The revived Masiphathisane platform must also be used to improve public access to

municipal information, in the interests of cooperation between the municipality and its

residents for the benefit of improved governance and municipal service provision.

