Ward 10 Commitee members Portia Vuso and Nonzwakazi Tsili assisting the Community members.

Grants from banks

NEWS

FNB staff Zipo Mapasa and Marlen Ruiters assist beneficiaries who are opting to receive their grant through the bank.

On Monday 22 January, SASSA staff were at BB Zondani Hall to hand out forms to grant beneficiaries, so they can receive their monthly payment through a bank of their choice. Various institutions including FNB and Capitec were there. Ward 10 Committee members were also present to assist.

“It is convenient and grants can be accessed from anywhere in the country,” said a Sassa staff member, who cautioned that the Agency does not cover the charges associated with holding a personal bank account.

Vuyani Maguma ward 10 Committee member assisting the community members with their affidavits

Community members in the hall.

Ward 10 Committee members Portia Vuso and Nonzwakazi Tsili assisting community members.

Community members fill up the hall to change their grant to the bank of their choice.

 

 

