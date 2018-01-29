Grants from banks

On Monday 22 January, SASSA staff were at BB Zondani Hall to hand out forms to grant beneficiaries, so they can receive their monthly payment through a bank of their choice. Various institutions including FNB and Capitec were there. Ward 10 Committee members were also present to assist.

“It is convenient and grants can be accessed from anywhere in the country,” said a Sassa staff member, who cautioned that the Agency does not cover the charges associated with holding a personal bank account.