Public Works at work in Fingo Village

A Public Works Programme team was in Fingo Village recently, fixing the potholes in Albert Street and cleaning the road and the stormwater drains. The workers work for eight days in the month and earn aroundt 699 a month. Programme supervisor Alfred Ngindana said, “The dumpsites are full and they have not been cleaned. That leads to the dirtiness of the community because people throw and throw away and no one is cleaning up. The municipality should clean the dumpsites,” said Ngindana.