Athletics action at PJ

PJ Olivier held their athletics day on Friday 26 January.
Along with the action on the sports field, there was a lively spirit on the stads, as Die Bloues tried to outshout Die Rooies!
Every event on the day began exactly on time – and the school’s excellent organisational skills is about to be shared with other schools in the Grahamstown District.
“After discussion with the Department of Sport and Culture in Grahamstown our school have decided to help with the organising of the following athletics meetings at PJ Olivier,” Deputy Head Manie Cronje told Grocott’s Mail.
” At our school we strive to reach out to all communities to the benefit of all the school kids in our region.”
ATHLETICS EVENTS AT PJ OLIVIER
Primary School Field Events – Thursday 1 February
Primary School Track Events for Zone 1 – Friday 2 Febrary
Primary School Track Events for Zone 2 (PJ etc) Saturday 3 February
High Schools Field Events Thursday 8 February
High Schools Track Events Saturday 10 February
In Port Elizabeth the following events will be held:
Sarah Baartman Primary Schools (Oval Track) Saturday 16 February
Sarah Baartman High Schools (Oval Track) Saturday 23 February