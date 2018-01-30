Fun and learning with Shakespeare at your school!

The Shakespeare School’s Festival Grahamstown has invited schools to participate in their

fourth annual Festival. The Shakespeare Schools Festival (SSF) aims to improve language and social skills

through the performing arts. Each year the festival encourages schools to perform abridged

30-minute versions of Shakespearean plays in their local theatres throughout the country.

The Festival is an opportunity for youth seeking opportunities to explore their potential in a fun, developmental way. It offers high school and primary school students the opportunity to engage their education curriculum for the first time on a professional stage. This thrilling, non-competitive environment builds capacity, character and fosters an appreciation for the metaphors and nuances of prescribed literature.

The programme

1. Each school to identify potential students who show interest in Drama, acting and open to improve their English literacy. The group can consist of mix grade students, maximum 20 students per group. Group must sign up and commit by 30 March.

2. SSF SA Facilitator to host three workshops throughout the year. These workshops will prepare your school for their performances. Focus of the workshops will be one particular Shakespeare Play. Students will be taking part in the Drama activities relating to live performance of Shakespeare. Students will explore short scenes, monologues, sonnets, and best ones will be chosen for the final showcase.

3. The final showcase will take place at the Rhodes University Main Theatre from 24-25 August 2018. Students will have an opportunity to spend full day at the theatre, working with professional theatre staff while hosting Tech and Dress rehearsal, guided by and SSF SA Facilitator. The culmination of the process will be a live performance for an audience of parents and friends, the the show starting at 7pm.

For more information or to register your school, please email ssfsa.grahamstown@gmail.com or visit ssfsa.co.za