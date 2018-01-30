Kwantu Choir now recruiting

“The Grahamstown Cathedral Choir and Grahamstown KWANTU Choir are looking to have additional members in their choir. Both Choirs are under the direction of Kutlwano Kepadisa, affectionately known as Kepa, who is no stranger in the Grahamstown Choral scene.

The Grahamstown Cathedral Choir is the multi-generational resident choir of the Cathedral which sings liturgical music throughout the whole year. The Choir sings twice a month in the evenings and twice a month in the mornings. Auditions for this choir is open to any body and everybody who is interested in singing sacred music on a regular basis.

The Grahamstown KWANTU choir is a new community choir, with the aim to become the ambassador choir for the City. Although created in 2017,the choir has made great strides over the year, the Highlight being able to register for the World Choir Games taking place around July this year. KWANTU hopes to raise enough funds to be able to attend this Festival and is the only choir in Grahamstown known to have registered for the 2018 Games. Auditions are open to anybody who loves singing and is willing to commit professionally towards making top class choral music.

To book your audition (for either choirs or both) contact Kepa on 078 869 0880 or i.kepa04@gmail.com , and a date and time will be scheduled with you.

Do not miss your chance to be a part of something magical”