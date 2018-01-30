Land and property rights: let the experts answer your questions!

Starting in the 2 February 2018 edition of Grocott’s Mail, staff at the Rhodes University Law Clinic will share with Grocott’s Mail readers their experience in protecting the rights of Grahamstown people.

For the next six months, they will be focusing on land and property rights and Grocott’s Mail readers are invited to send your questions about housing, land and leases.

This month, ownership of housing and land is in the spotlight.

* Who is the lawful owner of a house or piece of land?

* How do you prove that you own a property?

* What if someone else has the title deed to your property?

* What if you and your family have occupied a property for many years, but have no title deed?

Send these or other questions to: editor@grocotts.co.za with RIGHTS WITH RULAC in the subject line or drop them off at the Rhodes Law Clinic, 41 New Street with the words, RIGHTS WITH RULAC at the top.

The Rhodes University Law Clinic strives to improve access to justice through the provision of free legal services to underprivileged people in most areas of law. In addition to its New Street offices, Law Clinic staff are available to clients at the Assumption Development Centre (Konongendi), Nceme Street, Joza, every Thursday from 9am-12pm.

The Law Clinic also provides workshops on a wide range of topics to help people understand their rights at a number of venues which will be made known. For more detail, please contact the Rhodes Law Clinic, 41 New Street, Grahamstown, Telephone 046 603 7656.