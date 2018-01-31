Festival is now hiring

The National Arts Festival is calling for applicants to fill a variety of skilled and unskilled temporary positions during the 2018 Festival period. Applicants must be available to work from 25 June to 9 July 2018.

Forms are available at the Monument and at the Makana Tourism Office in High Street, or you can request a form by email – staff@nationalartsfestival.co.za. To assist applicants, a computer terminal has been made available in the Makana Tourism office where people can fill in the form online.

Temporary positions include cashiers, finance clerks, front-of-house staff, stagehand cleaners, drivers, stores crew and a variety of other posts. Preference is given to Grahamstown locals, where possible.

Qualified and/or experienced stage technicians need to apply online – visit the Festival’s website, www.nationalartsfestival.co.za, for the Technician Application Form.

“We receive far too many applications for the positions available and interested people need to make a good impression with their application,” says Festival Manager, Kate Davies. “While experience does count, changes in the Festival format and advances in technology mean that there are more opportunities open for the younger generation to gain valuable work experience. Plus, it’s a lot of fun being part of the Festival team – hard work but very rewarding.”

Applications close on 28 March 2018.

Enquiries can be emailed to staff@nationalartsfestival.co.za