Two nabbed with dagga after car chase

Two men were arrested and charged with dealing in dagga after a high-speed chase with police in Colchester.

The chase ensued after SAPS officers attempted and failed to flag down a white VW Golf for a routine check around 6.30am on the N2 to Kinkelbos police station. Ten minutes into the high-speed chase, the Golf swerved to avoid a collision with oncoming traffic at the N2 fuel station in Colchester. The driver lost control collided with a stationary truck.

The suspects, men aged 37 and 26 were arrested for dealing in dagga after three large bales of the illegal plant were found in the car. The total weight of dagga is 115 kg with an estimated street value of R350 000.The 26-year old, who was a passenger was taken to hospital under police guard for treatment of minor fractures, while the driver was detained at Kinkelbos.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie applauded the arrests and assured Nelson Mandela Bay residents that “SAPS continues to strive to get drugs off the streets and ensure a safer environment for our communities.”

