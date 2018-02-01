Valley Market gets new summer home

The monthly SPAR Valley Market will have a new summer home when it takes place at the chic, newly refurbished Donkin Village in Port Elizabeth on Saturday 2 February.

Visitors will be able to make the most of the summer weather, enjoying sunny skies, beautiful sea views and the fare offered by a number of exciting artisanal food exhibitors at the village’s Heritage Square. The new inner city outdoor venue, which is accessed from Chapel Street (now renamed Winston Ntshona Street) and Constitution Hill, also offers ample space for families to roam and explore, as well as a new and improved kiddies’ area.

“The larger Kids Zone will allow families to come and let their children be entertained and looked after while they enjoy the market, which will include some new exhibitors from March,” said Love Story founder Elaine

Watson.

She added that they had an incredible season at the Tramways Building, but felt the need for a new outdoor location.

“We loved being part of the revival of the Baakens Valley, but with these beautiful summer days we feel the need to be outdoors with plenty of sunshine, air and sea views.”

Watson, whose organisation use proceeds from the event to raise funds for the destitute, said that it was exciting to be part of the inner city rejuvenation process.

“There are old undiscovered gems in our city that the public need to see and experience. Donkin Village is one of these.

“We are privileged to be part of this process – bringing the public into new

and exciting spaces in our city.”

This move to the redeveloped gem of the inner city will not influence the Goodnight Market, as this will remain at the Tramways Building on the third Thursday of every month. Saturday’s Valley Market promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family from 9am to 2pm at the new venue, which is located opposite the Roof Garden Bar.

Entrance is R10 and R20 for the children’s area with all proceeds going to charity.