Warehouse water equipment puzzle

After a citizen witnessed someone stealing wire and other materials from a warehouse in Knight Street, they entered the unlocked and derelict looking building to find unmarked and untouched water-saving supplies.

Boxes postmarked November 2014 filled with ledger books for the municipality fill half the room. Water meters and meter covers sit in cobweb-drenched heaps, scattered across the floor soaked in bird faeces. Green toilet blocks remain neatly packed in tens of boxes, some opened and poured out as if searching for something more interesting. The only living thing that seemed to care about the contents of the warehouse was one large pigeon, cooing softly from the dusty beams.

Makana has been approached about the materials and said they would investigate.