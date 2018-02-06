Makana LFA results – 3-4 February 2018

The Makana LFA continued over the past weekend, with several games being played over both Saturday and Sunday. Here are the results:

Saturday 3 February 2018:

Sophia Stars 2-1 Love and Peace

City Pirates 3-1 Cameroon

Santos 3-2 Young Killers

Future Stars w/o Shining Stars

Pillars w/o Riebeck City

Sunday 4 February 2018:

Joza Callies 2-1 Newseekers

Cameroon 6-0 Golden Brothers

City Pirates 3-2 Pillars

Santos 3-2 Jacaranda Aces

Rebecca City 2-1 Love and Peace

Sophia Stars 3-1

There was also a friendly match, which took place on Saturday, which saw African Connection defeat Fort Hare University by 1-0.

Check Grocott’s Mail for more LFA updates and match reports.