Makana LFA results – 3-4 February 2018

The Makana LFA continued over the past weekend, with several games being played over both Saturday and Sunday. Here are the results:
Saturday 3 February 2018:
Sophia Stars 2-1 Love and Peace
City Pirates 3-1 Cameroon
Santos 3-2 Young Killers
Future Stars w/o Shining Stars
Pillars w/o Riebeck City
Sunday 4 February 2018:
Joza Callies 2-1 Newseekers
Cameroon 6-0 Golden Brothers
City Pirates 3-2 Pillars
Santos 3-2 Jacaranda Aces
Rebecca City 2-1 Love and Peace
Sophia Stars 3-1
There was also a friendly match, which took place on Saturday, which saw African Connection defeat Fort Hare University by 1-0.
Check Grocott’s Mail for more LFA updates and match reports.