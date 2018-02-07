Singata wins top karate award

Current Rhodes University Shotokan Karate Club President, Lutho Singata (1st dan black belt) was awarded a frophy for Best Senior Male Karateka at the 2017 SASKA National Championships which was held in Cullinan, Gauteng in October last year. Singata received his trophy from UWKSA President and East Cape Shotokan-Ryu Head Instructor, Gary Grapentin.

Singata secured the prestigious award by winning six medals at last year’s Championship which included three gold, two silver and and a bronze medal. Capping off a great year for Singata were the gold, silver and bronze he won at the UWKSA National Championships last March. In additio, he also became the first Rhodes Karateka to win the prestigious Male Senior Kumite (fighting) event at the 2017 SECKO Karate Championships held at the Fish River Sun Hotel.

Singata is a third year Rhodes University student. His early karate training was overseen by well-known local karateka, Zwelakhe (Elvis) Sinam at the Makana Karate Academy. He later joined East Cape Shotokan-Ryu and the Rhodes University Shotokan Karate Club where he continues to be coached by Sinam, Grapentin and Maureen De Jager.

Apart from his own training, Singata is also one of the current instructors at the Rhodes University Shotokan Karate Club. He was elected as Club President in 2017 and was re-elected for this year.

This year Singata will participate in the WUKF World Championship in Scotland as well as prepare for his second dan black belt.

For more details about the Rhodes University Shotokan Karate Club, Lutho Singata may be contacted on 0630779768 or at lutholethabosingata@yahoo.com. For karate in Port Alfred, Kenton or Grahamstown, Gary Grapentin may be contacted on 073 3460 059 or at garyg@geenet.co.za.