Farewell to journalist, activist

The funeral service of journalist and activist Thelma Neville will be held in the Cathedral at 11am on Saturday 17 March. Neville, who celebrated her 100th birthday in style in Grahamstown two years ago, passed away in her sleep on Sunday night. She leaves her brother Vaughan Thorndike.

Close friend Nickie Turner said there would not be a committal, as Neville wanted to be cremated.

“Her ashes will be interred next to her husband Geoff (whom she absolutely adored) at a private ceremony in March when her nephew and his wife can get here from Italy,” Turner said.

“Thelma was no slouch. She discussed her plans for her funeral service with Reverend Claire Hunter while she was at Brookshaw so we all know what we are doing!”

At her 100th birthday in July 2016 – a lively affair at the Monument which Neville also planned from start to finish – she told the gathering of friends and relatives who came from across the country and around the world, “My biggest blessing is that I live in Grahamstown.”

Her contributions to the City included being the first Woman President of the Eastern Areas Development Association, a founding member of Brookshaw home, a member of the City Councillors’ Committee, Chairperson of the Grahamstown Ratepayers’ Association of which is she is also an honorary life member and she worked with the Zenzile Association to assist women starting businesses in the township.

We publish below Turner’s tribute to Thelma Neville, which she delivered at her 100th birthday party in July 2016.