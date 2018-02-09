One suspect arrested with dagga at Operation Fiela2 launch vehicle stop and check point

Constable Mbusi stationed at Kinkelbos Saps was ecstatic, after applying his newly acquired skill of being a nosy police and doing a thorough search ended with an arrest of his first suspect.

Mbusi was part of members who were on duty searching vehicles at Kinkebos when he saw a suspiciously packed bag. The nosy constable enquired further and discovered the bag is full of dagga. This resulted in the arrest of his first suspect in his budding police career.

Cst Mbusi is fresh from Bisho Saps College and was part of the 2016/2017 intake expressed his joy as he was congatulated by the EC Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga who was also at the road block.

“When you apply the basics right you get the desired results. Continue to work hard, apply your acquired knowledge and be an exemplary member. We need young, motivated members who are willing and ready to serve this organisation,” said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

Operation Fiela 2 official launch will be held at Wolfson Stadium, KwaZakhele in Port Elizabeth.

A 33 year old female suspect was arrested after she was found with a bag full of dagga weighting 30 kg with an estimated value of R30 000.

She was travelling is expected to appear in court soon facing a charge of possession of dagga.

Enquiry

Capt Khaya Tonjeni-071 388 6272