Sevens hero Specman at it again

On Friday 9 February it was announced that Rosko Specman has been awarded the South African Rugby Sevens Player of the Year award for 2017. This comes after a stellar season for the Blitzbokke that resulted in them being crowned HSBC Sevens series champions, as well as SA rugby team of the year, with head coach Neil Powell winning coach of the year at the SA Rugby Awards.

“Neil and his band of Blitzbok brothers made us all very proud last year and these awards are very well deserved,” said Mark Alexander, the SA rugby president.

In addition to the Sevens player of the year, Friday saw the announcement of several other SA Rugby awards, the vast majority of which went to Malcolm Marx of the Lions. The Springbok hooker was rewarded with three awards following a sublime season in 2017, including being named the SA Rugby Player of the Year. The 23-year-old star was also named the SA Rugby Young Player (U23) and Vodacom Super Rugby Player of the Year for 2017.

“This is a magnificent achievement for Malcolm and on behalf of the entire South African rugby fraternity, I would like to congratulate him on a superb season,” said Alexander. “Malcolm was a rock for both the Springboks and the Emirates Lions and at only 23 I’m sure he will still go on to accomplish big things in our game.”

Here is a look at the full list of winners and the other nominees in each category:

SA Rugby Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx

Other nominees: Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Jan Serfontein

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx

Other nominees: Curwin Bosch, Jean-Luc du Preez, Warrick Gelant, Damian Willemse

Team of the Year: Springbok Sevens

Other nominees: Emirates Lions, DHL Western Province

Coach of the Year: Neil Powell

Other nominees: Johan Ackermann, John Dobson

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: Rosko Specman

Other nominees: Chris Dry, Werner Kok

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Juarno Augustus

Other nominees: Curwin Bosch, Damian Willemse

Vodacom Super Rugby Player of the Tournament: Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions)

Other nominees: Jaco Kriel, Franco Mostert (both Emirates Lions)

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Warrick Gelant (Vodacom Blue Bulls)

Other nominees: Nizaam Carr, Robert du Preez (both DHL Western Province)

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Jaun Kotze (Down Touch Griffons)

Other nominees: Tertius Maarman (Down Touch Griffons), Jeandré Rudolph (Leopards)

SuperSport Rugby Challenge Player of the Year: Craig Barry (DHL Western Province)

Other nominees: Enver Brandt (Tafel Lager Griquas), Shaun Reynolds (Xerox Golden Lions XV)

Coca-Cola Craven Week Player of the Tournament

Sanele Nohamba (KwaZulu-Natal)

Outsurance Referee of the Year

Jaco Peyper

Women’s Achiever of the Year

Babalwa Latsha (Western Province)