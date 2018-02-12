Shouting match after High St. collision

Two drivers who rammed into each other on 5 February, brought traffic to a standstill when they started shouting at each other.

The accident involved a white Toyota Corolla sedan, which collided with a white Ford Bantam between the Cathedral and the Birch’s clothing store. When traffic police officers arrived on the scene, it was discovered that one of the drivers had only a learner’s and was driving alone, contrary to traffic regulations.

The woman was charged with driving alone when she had just a learner’s licence. Traffic laws stipulate a person with a learner’s licence must have someone in the vehicle with them at all times when they are driver.

The unfortunate woman will also probably have to repair the other vehicle, whether she was at fault or not.

Traffic Officer giving a ticket to one of the drivers who were involved in a collision near Church Square. Photo: Lindani Donyeli.