Pressure mounts as NEC resolves to recall Zuma

Leaders and senior representatives of opposition parties have issued a unanimous call for the immediate removal of Jacob Zuma as President through a Motion of No Confidence vote, followed by the dissolution of Parliament, followed by early elections. Meanwhile, after a special meeting yesterday at Irene outside Pretoria, the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has, according to reports, decided to recall Zuma from the Presidency.

Yesterday representatives from the ACDP, AIC, COPE, DA, EFF, FF+, PAC and UDM met in Cape Town to discuss the removal of Jacob Zuma as President of the Republic of South Africa. In a statement issued yesterday by the DA, they said the outcome was a unanimous call for the immediate removal of Jacob Zuma as President through a Motion of No Confidence vote in terms of Section 102 of the Constitution, followed by the dissolution of Parliament in terms of Section 50 of the Constitution. This would then trigger early elections.

The DA had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, and the Chairperson of the National Council of the Provinces, Thandi Modise, accordingly, the party said.

“It was agreed by all in attendance that the opposition cannot be drawn into the factional battles within the ANC. It was also noted that, as per the same Constitutional court judgment which found that President Zuma had violated the Constitution, Parliament had also failed in its duty to the people of South Africa. It is therefore not sufficient to simply vote the President out and replace him with another tainted candidate. Parliament itself must be reconstituted,” the DA statement read.

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News reports that the NEC has decided to recall Zuma and a formal announcement is expected by Thursday.