Love me… love my sport!

With Valentine’s Day this week, we asked around the sporting community whether or not sport was seen as a good or bad thing in a relationship. Here are the different takes on sports relationships from around the town.

Busi Mantawule

“Yes it is on my side because in sport you get to learn a lot how to communicate in a good manner. Sport teaches you as a person to able to express yourself plus to be able to deal with so many kinds of attitudes – although I am not sure in what way! Sport is a key to meet new people and challenges.”

Joshua Parsons

“I think sport is good for your relationship because your [partner]can come and support you. I mean for myself and my rugby has been a group effort really with my girlfriend. she helps me with nutrition… sometimes when I don’t feel like training, she’ll be the one to get me up and motivate me. The only thing is it can be difficult to give up, your time with your [partner], but if they want you to succeed, they will understand and support that. So I think it is good for your relationship, you both understand each other’ goals and what they want in life.”

Lutho Singata

“Tricky question. Sport is something that brings people together and in sport people can learn their strengths and weaknesses. So I think it is a good thing for a relationship.”

Terri-Lynn Penney

“Sport is good for a relationship… As a married couple we [Terri-Lynn and her husband, Stephen Penney] always train together, motivate and support each other in training and racing.”