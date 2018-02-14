Valentine’s Day sees 14 arrests

Port Alfred police yesterday detained three women ranging in age from 33 to 60 on serious assault charges according to provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci.

The arrests were part of an operation by a team of detectives from Nemato and the Port Alfred K9 unit to trace suspects. They were among 14 suspects successfully apprehended.

In addition:

* A 59 year old man faces a charge of breach of a protection order

* 8 men between the ages of 22 and 47 face charges of serious assault.

* Two males aged 26 and 33 were detained on charges of theft.

* A 23 year old was arrested on a warrant of arrest for malicious damage to property that took place in October 2017.

All suspects would appear in the Port Alfred Magistrates court later this week, Soci said.

Meanwhile a 27 -year-old man will appear in the Grahamstown Magistrates Court this week following his arrest by members of the Grahamstown Highway Patrol on the N2 late last night.

The man was travelling in a taxi when officers conducted a search operation and seized dagga weighing over 2.5kg to the value of approximately R7 800.

In Peddie yesterday, officers were on patrol when they arrested two men in separate unrelated cases of possession of drugs. Dagga to the value of nearly R200 was seized.

The suspects will appear in the Grahamstown and Peddie Magistrates Court respectively. Both cluster commanders Brigadier Morgan Govender of Port Alfred and Brigadier David Kanuka of Grahamstown praised their members for their commitment.