Farewell for a friend

Friends of Simphiwe Tana – Thomas Pongolo, Wilfred Appolis, Bonaparte Basie (holding Tana’s photo), Richard Alexander and Chris Matya – invite members of the running community to join them in forming a guard of honour for the late Grahamstown runner at 7am this Sunday 11 February. They will run alongside the hearse from Matebese Funerals in O-Street to the family home in Extension 7, joined by other runners from Grahamstown, Port Alfred and Port Elizabeth. Around 8.30am they will again form a guard of honour from the family home to the Ethiopia Church in Extension 9. Anyone is welcome to join and should come in their running kit. Each leg of Tana’s final journey is around 5km. Photo: Sue Maclennan