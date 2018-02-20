Heartbreak for policeman as rescue dog goes missing

A policeman has pleaded for anyone who sees his Search and Rescue partner, a male dog called Olive, not to harm him but to keep him in a safe police and call the police.

Police in Mthatha are looking for information that might assist in retrieving Olive, who went missing at Mahlubini in Sulenkama around 7pm on Sunday 18 February 2018.

In a statement, SAPS Provincial spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said Olive disappeared after he rescued a 55-year-old man who went missing on Friday 16 February 2018 when he went to fetch wood in a nearby forest. Olive was allegedly chased by other dogs while his handler Constable Songezile Katikati and members of the community were about to reach their vehicle.

Katikati and Olive have worked together since 2012. The two were awarded the “Best Rescuing Dog” in the Eastern Cape in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Constable Katikati was right now perturbed and emotionally drained, Tonjeni said.

“Olive is my best friend and companion. He is humble and he cannot harm anyone as he is trained in rescuing drowned people, seeking missing people and seeking evidence on other crime scenes,” Katikati had told Tonjeni.

“I plead with anyone who sees him to not harm him but rather keep him and report to the police.”

Olive is a German shepherd, tan in colour with black back and face. He has a black leather collar with a clock around his neck.

“Olive is our member who never disappointed us,” said Mthatha’s acting Cluster Commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza. “When we send Constable Katikati and Olive to rescue someone we relax and stay assured that they’ll bring that missing person back to his/her family.

“It is therefore disturbing news to our Cluster and other Clusters to hear that he is missing. Our members have since been out there searching for him.

“We urge anyone who might see him or know of his whereabouts to please contact Constable Songezile Katikati on 083 530 3295. Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop 0860 010 111 or Crime Line 32211.