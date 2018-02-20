Worcester Street washaway

Bob Dyubulu checks a pump draining a huge hole at the west end of Worcester Street, as Victor Ngumbela checks on progress at the site. Some residents at the Smokey Moon Backpackers property beyond the yellow barrier were trapped and unable to get to work, fearing that the road was to perilous to drive on. Ngumbela said the stormwater pipe channelling a natural stream under the road was blocked on the north side of the road and a pipe had burst in the south side causing the flooding. He said the pipe had been replaced and once the water was drained, the Makana team would fill in the car-sized hole to make the road safe to drive again. Photo: Sue Maclennan