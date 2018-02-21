Five killed, two wounded in police station attack

A high alert notification has been circulated to all Eastern Cape police stations following the attack of Ngcobo SAPS near Queenstown by a gang of robbers during the early hours of this morning, according to a South African Police Service media release.

It is reported that five male officers, a Warrant officer and four Constables were shot and fatally wounded while two more male officers were shot and wounded. The two were taken to hospital where they received medical attention and discharged. They are reported to be in a stable condition.

Other five female members who were on duty namely, the data capturer and other functional members are receiving trauma counselling.

Police officials are on the scene.

It is believed, but remains unconfirmed, that some officials were killed and others injured during the attack.

A more detailed report is expected later.