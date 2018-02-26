Man dies after dog attack

A man attacked by dogs in Grahamstown in the early hours of Saturday 24 February 2018 died soon after arriving at the hospital with severe wounds on his arms, legs, torso and neck, police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said.

The 32-year-old man was taken to Settlers Hospital by his uncle, Govender said.

“Hospital staff attempted to resuscitate the man but in vain.”

Govender said according to information received, the the victim was attacked by several dogs in Xolani location and Joza detectives were investigating a case of culpable homicide.